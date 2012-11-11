FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss seek progress on U.S. tax deal - econ minister
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Swiss seek progress on U.S. tax deal - econ minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland hopes to restart talks with the U.S. over a long-simmering tax dispute following the re-election of president Obama, its economy minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Switzerland is trying to reach a deal to end investigations by U.S. tax authorities into 11 banks, including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, suspected of helping clients dodge U.S. taxes with the help of offshore bank accounts.

It needs the tax deal so that it can normalise its banking relations with the United States and wants the investigations dropped in return for the payment of hefty fines by the Swiss banks and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S. clients.

“We are seeking clarification quickly,” Johann Schneider-Ammann told the Zentralschweiz am Sonntag newspaper. “The situation has been blocked recently. That must now change.”

The talks had stalled in the run-up to the U.S. election, and finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf has suggested the ball is firmly in the U.S. court.

The two countries are at odds over U.S. demands for Switzerland to hand over bank data from before 2009.

In a separate interview with the BaslerZeitung at the weekend, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner said the unresolved tax deal was a burden.

“We are doing everything that we can and may to resolve the problem. But in the end there is a need for a solution that all involved will have to agree to.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.