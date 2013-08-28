RPT-Swiss give nod to possible tax deal with the U.S

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has given the go-ahead to finalise a joint statement it hopes will bring to an end a long, costly dispute with the United States over Swiss banks that have sheltered U.S. tax evaders.

In a brief statement that gave few details, the government said the signing of the joint statement should enable Swiss banks to resolve the dispute with the U.S while remaining compliant with existing Swiss laws.