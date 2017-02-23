FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Swiss investigate Lombard Odier in Uzbek laundering case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 6 months ago

Swiss investigate Lombard Odier in Uzbek laundering case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether the private bank Lombard Odier failed to prevent money laundering, they said on Thursday.

"The investigations are being made on the basis of information revealed by criminal investigations ... into allegations of money laundering involving suspects that include the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan," the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

Lombard Odier said it was fully cooperating with the investigation and had itself reported suspicious transactions to Swiss anti-money-laundering authorities in 2012. (Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.