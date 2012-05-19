FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale president says to fight Swiss tax dispute- paper
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 19, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Vale president says to fight Swiss tax dispute- paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA has no plans to amicably settle a Swiss tax dispute, its president was quoted as saying in a newspaper on Saturday.

Switzerland is demanding that Vale pays five years in back taxes, the Tagesanzeigner newspaper reported earlier this year.

“We will fight for our interests, which we consider as legitimate,” Vale SA President Renato Neves told Le Temps in an interview.

The paper said Switzerland was demanding Vale pay back 212 million Swiss francs ($224.58 million) in taxes.

Neves also said Vale’s dispute with the authorities might act as a deterrent to other multinational considering Switzerland as a base.

“I imagine that this will drive to think twice before setting up shop here,” Neves told the paper.

Switzerland’s low tax rates, ample supply of skilled workers and location in the heart of Europe have made it a popular destination for multinational firms to set up headquarters.

It has also attracted a variety of major international firms such as Vale with tax breaks for holding corporations. ($1 = 0.9440 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.