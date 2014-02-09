FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss vote split on reintroducing immigration quotas
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 9, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Swiss vote split on reintroducing immigration quotas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Switzerland is split on reintroducing immigration quotas, early projections showed on Sunday, as the country broods over a proposal which opponents say could irk multinationals and call into question its accords with the European Union.

The home of Roche, Novartis, UBS and other industry giants which rely on foreign labour, voted 50 percent in favour and 50 percent against capping immigration, according to the latest projections by Swiss television station SRF.

Ten out of 26 Swiss cantons and half cantons had voted in favour of the so-called initiate “stop mass immigration”, projections showed.

In order to win the vote, the initiative, spearheaded by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), must garner a majority of the overall vote, as well as majorities in more than 13 cantons.

A vote in favour, which comes 12 years after a free movement of people agreement with the EU came into force, could hurt the Swiss economy dependent on foreign professionals by increasing red tape and jeopardising bilateral accords with the bloc.

The split is unusual, given the Swiss have a history of voting against proposals they feel could hurt the country’s economic success story or threaten competitiveness.

It reflects growing concern among the Swiss population that immigrants are eroding away the nation’s Alpine culture and contributing to rising rents, crowded transport and more crime. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, Albert Schmieder and Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.