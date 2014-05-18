FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss voters reject world's highest minimum wage - TV projection
May 18, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss voters reject world's highest minimum wage - TV projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 18 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday rejected the introduction of a minimum wage of $25 an hour, according to an early projection by Swiss television.

Swiss voters have a history of voting against proposals they feel could hurt the country’s economic success. Critics had said a minimum wage would hurt competitiveness and lead to job cuts.

“There will be a clear no vote,” Claude Longchamp of the gfs.bern research and polling institute told Swiss television SRF, saying he expected a ‘yes’ vote of around 30 percent or less given the preliminary results.

Supporters of the proposed minimum wage, which corresponds to a monthly paycheck of 4,000 francs, had argued it would help smooth out salary inequalities.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

