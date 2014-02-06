FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss watch exports to China recover in Dec
#Financials
February 6, 2014

Swiss watch exports to China recover in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swiss watch exports to the important Chinese market improved in December, the Swiss watch federation (FH) said on Thursday.

Exports of Swiss timepieces to Hong Kong, their biggest market, were down 1.8 percent in December, after falling 5.6 percent for the whole of 2013, the FH said in a statement, speaking of a “gradual recovery”.

Exports to mainland China, the third biggest market for Swiss watches, jumped 18.8 percent, notably thanks to a very favourable base effect, the FH said. They were down 12.5 percent in 2013.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
