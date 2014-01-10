FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss competition body fines airlines over freight cartel
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss competition body fines airlines over freight cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s competition commission WEKO has fined 11 airlines a total of 11 million Swiss francs ($12 million) after it found they had agreed on certain elements of pricing for air freight.

WEKO said that the airlines included United Continental , AMR Corporation, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, British Airways, Air France and Cathay Pacific Airways.

The airlines agreed on freight rates, fuel surcharges, war-risk surcharges, customs clearance surcharges for the United States and the commissioning of surcharges, which together contribute to the price of air freight transport, between 2000 and 2005, WEKO said.

The watchdog said that Lufthansa escaped a fine because it had reported the practice to the competition body.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.