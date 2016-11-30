FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss watchdog targets Hans Ziegler in insider trading probe
November 30, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

Swiss watchdog targets Hans Ziegler in insider trading probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Swiss financial regulator FINMA is investigating Hans Ziegler, a member of several boards including Kuka, in a probe over suspected insider trading of shares in publicly listed Swiss companies, the watchdog agency said on Wednesday.

"After discovering the case, FINMA filed a criminal complaint with the Swiss Office of the Attorney General," FINMA said in a statement. "The two authorities are coordinating their procedures."

Kuka's website lists Ziegler as a board member. Earlier on Wednesday he resigned from the boards of two Swiss companies, steelmaker Schmolz & Bickenbach and industrial surfacing solutions provider OC Oerlikon.

Ziegler could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

