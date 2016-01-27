FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss bank HSZH Verwaltungs to pay $49 mln in Justice Dept pact
January 27, 2016 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss bank HSZH Verwaltungs to pay $49 mln in Justice Dept pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss bank HSZH Verwaltungs AG will pay more than $49 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Wednesday.

The agreement marks the final case involving a major category of Swiss banks that took part in a voluntary program launched by the Justice Department in 2013. The program allows Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities that helped U.S. accountholders conceal assets.

A total of 80 Swiss banks have collectively paid more than $1.3 billion in penalties under the program, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

