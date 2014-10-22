ZKB says in talks with Swisscanto over possible takeover

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said on Wednesday it was in talks with Swiss investment fund provider Swisscanto Holding about a possible takeover.

Local government-owned ZKB said in a statement that no decision had yet been made and it would not comment further on the talks.

The cantonal bank said it was making the discussions public in response to a media report last week by Swiss finance website Finews.

A spokesman for Swisscanto was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)