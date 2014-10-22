FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ZKB in takeover talks with asset manager Swisscanto
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-ZKB in takeover talks with asset manager Swisscanto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Swisscanto comment, background)

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) is holding talks over a possible takeover by asset manager Swisscanto Holding, the bank said on Wednesday.

ZKB, owned by the canton of Zurich and part of a small group of lenders considered by Swiss National Bank to be essential to the the country’s financial system, said that no decision had yet been made and it would not comment further on the talks.

The cantonal bank said it was making the discussions public in response to a media report last week by Swiss finance website finews.ch

A spokesman for Swisscanto, which is fully owned by the 24 cantonal banks and had nearly 53 billion Swiss francs ($56 billion) in assets under management at the end of June, said that ZKB is the only company with which it is conducting talks.

In August, ZKB posted half-year profit of 336 million francs, down 14.6 percent year on year. (1 US dollar = 0.9482 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)

