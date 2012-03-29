FUNDVIEW-Swisscanto fund sees hidden value in hybrid bonds

* Hybrid bond risks overvalued, making issues cheap

By Martin de Sa‘Pinto

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - Insurance companies and pension funds are snapping up new-style hybrid bond issues whose solid yields can help them meet future liabilities, anticipating that growing demand will push prices higher, Swisscanto head of credit Mirko Santucci said.

Santucci said securities such as Contingent Convertible (CoCo) bonds, which convert into equity if banks hit trouble, are currently cheap because risks remain overvalued as investors exercise caution following the euro zone and financial crises.

“Current CoCo prices imply a probability of a conversion of individual securities into shares of 20 percent to 35 percent,” said Santucci.

“(But) in the financial crisis in 2008, (only) 10 percent would have actually been converted,” he added, citing Deutsche Bank estimates.

Swisscanto is a Swiss asset manager with close to 50 billion francs under management, and is owned by the country’s 24 cantonal, or regional, banks.

Santucci, who manages $117 million in Swisscanto’s Bond Invest CoCo fund, said as risk sentiment improves with respect to the banking system, managers will look more and more to this new asset class.

His fund has an issuer limit of 5 percent, meaning it cannot invest more than one 20th of the fund in CoCo or hybrid issues from any single bank, although it looks to contain that limit to 3 percent.

It also has a 15 percent limit on issues from any single country except the United States, where this limit is 30 percent.

“We have increased our position in EMU (euro zone) banks further to 30 percent, neutralizing it against its universe of reference,” he said.

The fund has increased its exposure to French banks as euro zone conditions improved, although remains ‘underweight’, Santucci said, but was not holding Credit Agricole because of its Greek exposure.

Bond Invest Coco also avoided issues from troubled Belgian bank Dexia, said Santucci, who uses credit default swaps and equity puts -- an option to sell the issuer’s shares at a predetermined price -- to hedge out some issuer risk.

AIMING FOR 9-10 PERCENT YIELDS

Santucci said his fund has bought into recent issues for loss-absorbing bonds, including Tier 2 capital issue from UBS and a buffer capital note from Credit Suisse and a newly created structure for Swiss Re, adding there is broad demand for subordinated deals with permanent write-down features.

He added that the fund has increased its sector risk towards insurance companies, which are not affected by tougher bank capital rules. His preferred insurance issuers are Swiss Re and AIG

New hybrid issues, depending on the structure and name, have come with coupons of between 7.25 percent for UBS and above 10 percent for Australian bank Macquarie, Santucci said.

“Investment banks are eager to bring new products in order to allow banks to arbitrage their very expensive capital structure,” he said.

“Since the average cost of equity of banks well exceeds double digits (12-16 percent) I would expect the 8-10 percent (hybrid yields) to be kept for the foreseeable future.” Only CCC or lower-rated bonds offer such yields, he said. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)