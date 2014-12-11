FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss bank ZKB says will buy asset manager Swisscanto
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss bank ZKB says will buy asset manager Swisscanto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) has agreed a deal to buy asset manager Swisscanto from the other Swiss cantonal banks, ZKB said in a statement on Thursday.

ZKB will initially pay 360.3 million Swiss francs ($372.6 million) for Swisscanto, which is fully owned by the 24 cantonal banks. Further payments will then be paid to the cantonal banks between 2016 and 2018, based on their individual contributions to the success of the business.

The bank said it hopes to conclude the deal in the first quarter of 2015.

A spokesman for Swisscanto, which had 53 billion francs in assets under management at the end of September, did not wish to comment beyond the ZKB statement at this time.

ZKB, which is owned by the canton of Zurich, had said last month it was holding talks over a possible takeover of Swisscanto.

The investment comes as the cantonal bank faces an investigation in the United States for allegedly helping Americans evade taxes. ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.