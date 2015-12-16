FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom marketing tie-up hits snag despite cartel agency's OK
December 16, 2015

Swisscom marketing tie-up hits snag despite cartel agency's OK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s communications regulator on Wednesday banned Swiss public television and radio broadcaster SRG at least temporarily from participating in a marketing venture it hopes to forge with Swisscom and media company Ringier.

The Federal Office of Communication (OFCOM) banned SRG from “market entry and new advertising activities within the joint venture” until the agency concludes a review.

That could take until March 31, according to an OFCOM statement.

OFCOM’s order comes hours after the Swiss cartel authority had separately approved the marketing alliance after deciding there would still be “effective competition” despite the cooperation.

Swisscom, the country’s dominant telecommunication provider, is seeking to work closely with SRG and Ringier on TV, online, print and radio advertising, as well as target-group specific TV advertising to be broadcast over Swisscom’s digital television service. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)

