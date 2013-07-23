FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swisscom says CEO Schloter found dead in apparent suicide
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Swisscom says CEO Schloter found dead in apparent suicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Swisscom said its Chief Executive Carsten Schloter was found dead at his home in Freiburg on Tuesday morning in what police called an apparent suicide.

The company said an investigation into the exact circumstances is underway and that out of consideration for the family no further details are being disclosed.

“The Board of Directors, Group Executive Board and the entire workforce are deeply saddened and pass on their condolences to the family and relatives,” says Hansueli Loosli, Chairman of Swisscom’s board.

Swisscom’s Swiss head Urs Schaeppi will take over management of the company temporarily.

Schloter, a 49-year-old German citizen, joined Swisscom in 2000 and became CEO in 2006. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.