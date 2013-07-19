Swiss competition body opens probe into Swisscom

* WEKO investigating Swisscom for abuse of market position

* Swisscom rejects the allegations

ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s competition authority has opened an investigation against Swisscom following suggestions it abused its market position in broadband internet for business clients.

WEKO said on Friday it had evidence to suggest the dominant national telecoms operator prevented competitors making bids for contracts.

In a tender for a broadband network at post offices across Switzerland, Swisscom is alleged to have fixed the prices for input products so high that other telecom companies were unable to compete, WEKO said.

Swisscom said it was astounded by the investigation and said competitors were able to win orders for large-scale projects.

“We reject the allegations that Swisscom has unlawfully hindered competition. Swisscom is confident that the competition commission will come to the same conclusion in the course of their investigation,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)