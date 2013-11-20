Swiss govt grants Swisscom more flexibility over dividend

* Dividend no longer linked to cashflow

* Swisscom says dividend policy will not change

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swisscom will have more flexibility over its dividend policy in future after the telecom operator’s majority shareholder, the Swiss government, decided that the payout must no longer be linked to a business ratio.

A spokesman for Swisscom said the government, which owns a 57 percent stake in the company, had previously required it to allocate 50 percent of its operating free cashflow to the dividend.

“We now have somewhat more flexibility,” spokesman Carsten Roetz said, adding the telecom operator’s dividend policy would not change.

Swisscom reiterated at its third quarter results that it expects to pay a dividend of 22 Swiss francs ($24.1) per share for the 2013 financial year, unchanged from the previous year.

The company is seen as haven for investors as it regularly pays a healthy dividend, faces comparatively tame mobile competition and is not subject to EU regulations. ($1 = 0.9121 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Paul Arnold, Writing by Caroline Copley, Editing by Louise Heavens)