Swisscom cuts earnings outlook as Q3 net misses poll
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Swisscom cuts earnings outlook as Q3 net misses poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 net income 458 mln Sfr vs 482 mln Sfr in poll

* Q3 net revenue 2.8 bln Sfr, in line with poll

* Cuts FY EBITDA outlook to 4.35 bln Sfr from 4.4 bln Sfr

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss telecom company Swisscom cut its full-year outlook again after third-quarter net income fell more than expected as strong demand for its mobile offerings failed to offset price erosion in its Swiss core business.

Net income after minorities fell to 458 million Swiss francs between July and September, from 564 million francs in the year-ago period, lagging the 482 million franc forecast in a Reuters poll.

Swisscom said it revised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation figure down for the full-year to 4.35 billion Swiss francs, from 4.4 billion as a consequence of 100 job cuts announced last month. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

