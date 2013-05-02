FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom profits fall despite record client growth
May 2, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Swisscom profits fall despite record client growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom said net revenues fell 2.4 percent in the first quarter as record customer growth failed to offset weakening market prices.

First quarter net profits fell 12.4 percent to 390 million Swiss francs ($420.3 million) missing average expectations for 407 million in a Reuters poll.

European telecoms groups are struggling with declining revenue and profits as they face off against new competitive threats such as free smartphone messaging service WhatsApp. ($1 = 0.9279 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

