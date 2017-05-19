FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom again gets Swiss universal service mandate
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 19, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 3 months ago

Swisscom again gets Swiss universal service mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.

"It became apparent that Swisscom was the only provider interested in providing the universal service in relation to telecommunication services. ComCom therefore decided to forego a tender procedure and to call on Swisscom to provide the universal service," it said in a statement.

Universal service aims to make affordable telecommunications services available to all households in Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

