Swisscom sees operating profit easing as strong Swiss franc bites
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 5, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Swisscom sees operating profit easing as strong Swiss franc bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Swisscom said on Thursday its operating profit would decline this year, hit by the strong Swiss franc, higher pension costs and lower gains on the sale of real estate.

It said 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would come to about 4.2 billion Swiss francs, down from 4.3 billion for 2014.

It said it nonetheless aimed to pay shareholders a 2015 dividend of 22 francs per share, unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

