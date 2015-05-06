Swisscom quarterly profit falls nearly 6 pct, affirms payout plan

ZURICH, May 6 (Reuters) - Telecommunications operator Swisscom said on Wednesday that first-quarter net profit fell nearly 6 percent, and that it would pay 22 Swiss francs ($23.79) per share as a dividend this year if it meets its full-year targets.

The Berne-based firm said net profit for the three months stood at 351 million francs from 373 million last year, missing the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, which was 378 million.

Swisscom said it expects full-year revenue of more than 11.4 billion francs, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 4.2 billion, and capital expenditure of 2.3 billion.