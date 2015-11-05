FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom keeps outlook despite Q3 profit miss
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Swisscom keeps outlook despite Q3 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swisscom reported third-quarter profit that missed market expectations but it kept its outlook for the full year.

Net profit fell by nearly half to 274 million Swiss francs ($275.8 million) while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell almost 19 percent to 966 million on largely steady revenue.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net income to fall 24 percent to 408 million francs and EBITDA down 11 percent to 1.057 billion on revenue down 1 percent to 2.89 billion. ($1 = 0.9936 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
