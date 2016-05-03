FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swisscom Q1 op. profit rises 3 pct as it trims costs in Switzerland
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 3, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Swisscom Q1 op. profit rises 3 pct as it trims costs in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 3 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Swisscom said its first-quarter operating profit rose nearly 3 percent, just above an analyst forecast, as it trimmed costs in Switzerland for activities to win new clients and keep existing ones.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 1.08 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion), the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, expected flat EBITDA of 1.05 billion Swiss francs.

The largest Swiss telecoms provider posted steady sales of 2.89 billion francs.

Swisscom said in February it aimed to cut costs by more than 300 million francs by 2020, after 2015 net income fell by a fifth amid price cuts for roaming fees, fallout from the strong Swiss franc and tougher competition. ($1=0.9544 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.