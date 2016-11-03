FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Swisscom keeps outlook, dividend plans as EBITDA rises
November 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Swisscom keeps outlook, dividend plans as EBITDA rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from statement)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG

* Nine-month revenue stable, increase in EBITDA due to non-recurring items

* "Thanks to strong market performance and active cost management we are on target" - CEO

* Nine-month EBITDA rose by 6.7 pct to 3.31 bln Swiss francs

* Adjusted for non-recurring items (in particular compensation from a legal dispute with Fastweb and in prior year recognition of provision for Competition Commission fines

* for broadband services) EBITDA fell by 1.7 percent.

* Revenue eases 0.1 pct to 8.64 bln

* Net income up 13.1 pct to 1.20 bln

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged; sees net revenue in excess of 11.6 billion francs, EBITDA of approximately 4.25 billion and capital expenditure of approximately 2.4 billion

* If targets are met, Swisscom will propose to 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders a payment of 22 francs per share for 2016 financial year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
