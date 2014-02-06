Swisscom signals moderate sales and profit growth for 2014

ZURICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Swisscom flagged moderate growth in core profit and sales this year as a rise in customer traffic offsets continued high capital spending on its network.

Switzerland’s national telecoms operator said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to tick up to 4.35 billion Swiss francs ($4.8 billion) in 2014, while sales should also rise to 11.5 billion.

Full-year profit for last year at the EBITDA level fell 3.9 percent to 4.3 billion Swiss francs. Analysts on average had forecast a 4.1 percent fall in core profit to 4.29 billion francs.

Sales ticked up 0.4 percent to 11.43 billion francs, in line with the average analyst estimate of 11.44 billion.

Swisscom expects to pay a dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2013 financial year, unchanged from the previous year. ($1 = 0.9033 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)