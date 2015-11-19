FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swisscom faces 8 mln franc fine for abusing position, plans appeal
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 19, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Swisscom faces 8 mln franc fine for abusing position, plans appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s competition commission fined Swisscom nearly 8 million Swiss francs ($7.88 million), saying the telecommunications provider abused its dominant position to squeeze out competitors and charge inappropriately high prices.

In a competitve bidding process for broadband services at the Swiss postal service in 2008, Swisscom set prices for intermediary services so high that it was impossible for competitors to make a final offer that could keep pace with Swisscom’s bid, the regulator said on Thursday.

Additionally, Swisscom forced Swiss Post to pay inflated prices, the regulator said in concluding the company violated the country’s Federal Cartel Act.

Swisscom called the misconduct allegations “incomprehensible,” arguing Swiss Post struck a deal for large discounts during negotiations. It said it plans to appeal the ruling to the Swiss Federal Administrative Court. ($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.