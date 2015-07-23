FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swisscom says will fight $150 mln fine over sports marketing
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 23, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Swisscom says will fight $150 mln fine over sports marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Swisscom said on Thursday it would fight a 143 million Swiss franc ($150 million) fine that Switzerland’s competition watchdog is seeking to impose for alleged misbehaviour over marketing of sports content via pay TV.

“Swisscom rejects the accusations and is convinced it acted legally in the marketing of sports content,” the Berne-based telecoms operator said.

The watchdog has accused Swisscom of abusing a market-dominant position in offering Swiss football and hockey games.

$1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.