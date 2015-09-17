FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's Biostime to buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse for over $1 bln - media
September 17, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

HK's Biostime to buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse for over $1 bln - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed dietary supplements company Biostime International Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy Australian vitamin maker Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd for more than A$1.5 billion ($1.08 billion), Australian media reported on Thursday.

The company beat Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding and Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital in a sale managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Australian newspaper and Fairfax Media said in reports, citing unnamed sources.

Swisse and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment. Biostime issued a statement saying it had requested a trading halt for its shares, without giving an explanation. ($1=1.3933 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

