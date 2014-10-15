Views on Switzerland's economic prospects sour in ZEW poll

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Expectations for Switzerland’s economy slumped in October as fears spread that euro zone weakness will spill over into the Alpine nation, a survey of investors by the ZEW economic research institute showed.

The euro zone’s fortunes are front and centre for respondents in Switzerland’s ZEW survey, who sent the index spiralling to -30.7 points, compared with -7.7 in September. Results of the survey, conducted in conjunction with Swiss bank Credit Suisse, were published on Wednesday.

“The sharp 23-point drop from the previous month likely reflects concerns that euro zone contagion will spread to Switzerland’s economy,” the institute said in a statement.

The majority of financial analysts surveyed rated the present state of economic activity in the euro zone ‘poor’, with many expecting the outlook for the 18-country bloc to worsen.

Europe is Switzerland’s biggest trading partner and a gloomy outlook for its biggest economy, Germany, in particular has weighed on exports and sentiment in recent months.

In September Swiss factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in 17 months, while the country’s leading indicator also points to a lacklustre economic outlook.

Switzerland also faces deflationary pressure from abroad, though the Swiss National Bank is not expected to react as long as domestic prices hold up.

Inflation in Switzerland remains weak, with consumer prices falling for the first time in seven months in September. Almost three-quarters of those surveyed expect the inflation rate to remain steady for the next six months.

The central bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the Swiss franc in September 2011 to fight the threat of deflation.