Swiss grid to tap Alpine hydro plants to offset nuclear shutdown

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss power grid operator has warned utilities that they may have to ramp up energy production from high-mountain hydro plants this winter as atomic reactors remain shuttered and there is not enough transformer capacity to take on sufficient renewables power from Germany.

Swissgrid, which operates the country’s 6,700 km electricity network, said that 720 megawatts of base-load energy production was lost when utility Axpo took 46-year-old Beznau, the world’s oldest operating nuclear power plant, from the grid as it checks for potential problems.

Additionally, a dry summer and autumn reduced river levels, bringing a drop in hydropower, which normally makes up about 60 percent of Swiss generation.

Consequently, Swissgrid told utilities on Wednesday that it will rely increasingly on so-called pump hydro facilities high in the Swiss Alps to deliver electricity needed for winter demand spikes.

The impact on Swiss electricity consumers and the prices they pay is still unclear, Swissgrid spokeswoman Irene Fischbach said, adding that power outages remain an unlikely worst-case scenario.

“We just wanted to let utilities know that we may ask them to produce more power quickly, or to curtail their production,” Fischbach said.

Theoretically, Switzerland could tap border-crossing power links with Germany to the north, which has potentially plentiful solar and wind energy thanks to its “energy transformation” policy of subsidising renewable resources.

But since Switzerland’s transformer capacity to accommodate renewables electricity is limited, Swissgrid is already being forced to deploy measures to avoid overloads.

More transformers are planned as part of Swissgrid’s strategy to upgrade the network through to 2025, but Fischbach said that is “not something that can be completed overnight”.

“There are currently sufficient energy reserves outside the country, as well as import capacity on our borders, but we don’t have the ability to use it to its full extent,” Swissgrid said in a statement. (Editing by David Goodman)