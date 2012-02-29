UPDATE 1-Swiss Life profit disappoints, sets aside funds for AWD

* 2011 profit of 605 mln Sfr, vs poll 620 mln

* Legal provision of 47 mln euros for AWD

* Insurance wrapper business sees headwinds

By Paul Arnold and Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Insurer Swiss Life struck a cautious note for the year ahead after it missed expectations for 2011 profit, blighted by falling premium income and sizeable provisions for legal bills involving German financial advisory unit AWD.

“Going forward, we do not expect much tailwind from the financial markets,” chief executive Bruno Pfister said on Wednesday.

Low interest rates due to easing programmes by major central banks are a particular headache for life insurers, which have large bond portfolios.

Switzerland’s biggest dedicated life insurer posted a full-year net profit attributable to equity holders of 605 million francs, up from 557 million in 2010 but down from an estimate of 620 million francs profit after minorities in a Reuters poll.

Cost cuts and a net investment return of 3.8 percent helped lift the profit, it said. But gross written premiums fell on the year, down 16 percent in Germany and 17.5 percent in France.

BIG PROVISION

Swiss Life’s financial advisory unit AWD, which it acquired in 2008, is facing legal probes in Germany and Austria into whether AWD may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD has denied.

Swiss Life announced it had made a provision of 47 million euros for AWD and Chief Executive Pfister said the firm might set aside further funds.

“In Germany I cannot exclude that further provisions are necessary,” Pfister told journalists in a conference call.

Business also faced headwinds in the segment Insurance International, which sells tax-efficient insurance policies to wealthy clients.

The products, known as insurance wrappers, are life insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other bankable assets, allowing them to lower their tax rate.

The segment recorded a loss of 10 million francs, compared with a loss of 27 million francs a year earlier. Thanks to an Italian tax amnesty, which has now expired, Swiss Life had a bumper business from selling wrappers, but it has warned growth would not be as strong as it had in the past.

Critics of wrappers have said they can be used as a tax dodging tool after Switzerland caved to global pressure and softened bank secrecy. The wrappers have also come under increased scrutiny by Swiss financial markets regulator FINMA.

It proposed a dividend of 4.50 francs a share, unchanged from 2010. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)