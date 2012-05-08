UPDATE 2-Swiss Life income drops as wealth units struggle

* Q1 premium income down 4 pct from year earlier

* CFO says no plans to sell insurance wrapper business

* Makes no new provisions for AWD legal probes

* Shares fall 2.5 pct, lagging sector index (Adds analyst quote, shares, CFO comment)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Life reported a fall in first-quarter income from insurance premiums, hit by a big decline at its business focused on the wealthy, and said its troubled German wealth management arm also suffered a decline in sales.

Switzerland’s biggest dedicated life insurer said on Tuesday premium income amounted to 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.8 billion) in the first three months of the year, down 4 percent in Swiss franc terms.

In Switzerland, the firm’s largest market, premium income rose 2 percent, but that was not enough to offset a 10 percent drop in France, its No.2 market.

Income at the group’s business which sells insurance policies to wealthy clients looking to lower their taxes also plunged 29 percent to 419 million francs.

That business saw good demand a few years ago, helped by an Italian tax amnesty which has since expired, but has seen growth taper off for more than a year. It sells products known as insurance wrappers - life insurance policies into which the very wealthy place stocks, private equity holdings and other bankable assets, allowing them to lower their tax rate.

Critics say they can be used as a tax dodging tool, after Switzerland caved in to global pressure and softened bank secrecy, and increasing scrutiny from regulators, as well as high management fees, have deterred customers recently.

Some analysts think Swiss Life needs to reshape itself to improve its performance, which could include the sale of the insurance wrapper business.

“The company needs urgent strategic transformational steps to find (its way) back to the success path,” Kepler analyst Fabrizio Croce said.

However, Swiss Life finance chief Thomas Buess said the group had no plans to exit insurance wrappers.

“We don’t have any intention to enter into any transaction on this business,” he said.

“We still believe the business is profitable,” he added. Swiss Life does not disclose specific earnings for the unit.

Shares in the firm were down 2.5 percent at 89.65 Swiss francs by 1005 GMT, compared with a 1 percent fall in the sector index.

Financial advisory unit AWD, which Swiss Life bought in 2008 from German investor Carsten Maschmeyer, also had a tough start to the year.

AWD’s sales tactics have been criticised in the German media for being overly aggressive, and the business has faced headwinds. These did not abate in the first quarter, with AWD posting an 18 percent fall in sales to 111.1 million euros.

Swiss Life has already taken a 47 million euro provision for AWD, which faces legal probes in Germany and Austria into whether it may have improperly pushed financial products, an allegation AWD has denied.

“As it looks now these provisions were at the right levels,” Buess said, adding he had no news to report on the investigations.