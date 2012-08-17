FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Life H1 profit beats expectations
August 17, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss Life H1 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swiss Life’s net profit for the first half 2012 beat expectations, helped by a rise in premium income at its business focused on the wealthy and despite more bad news at its troubled German wealth management unit.

Switzerland’s biggest dedicated life insurer on Friday reported a first-half net profit of 361 million francs, compared with the 304 million forecast in a Reuters poll. Yet the result was still down around 10 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley

