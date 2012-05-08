Swiss Life premiums drop 4 pct in Q1

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Swiss Life said on Tuesday premiums fell 4 percent in Swiss franc terms in the first quarter, with the segment for managing rich people’s money down by nearly a third.

Premium income for Switzerland’s biggest dedicated life insurer amounted to 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.84 billion) in the first three months of the year, compared with 6.814 billion francs a year earlier.

German financial advisory unit AWD, which the insurer bought in 2008, posted sales revenues of 111.1 million euros in the quarter, down 18 percent from 135.1 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.9207 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)