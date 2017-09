FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investors interested in buying Swiss Life shares from Germany’s Talanx, are being guided to expect a price of 217 to 223 Swiss Francs a share, a source familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

The accelerated share offering constitutes Talanx’s entire holding of Swiss Life. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Philip Halstrick and David Holmes)