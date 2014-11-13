UPDATE 2-Talanx makes 214 mln euro gain on Swiss Life stake sale

(Adds comment from Swiss Life)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Talanx, Germany’s No.3 insurer, said it made a net capital gain of 214 million euros ($267 mln) on the sale of its remaining 5 percent stake in peer Swiss Life.

Talanx will use the proceeds for risk provisioning, it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the group’s net income targets for 2014 and 2015 of at least 700 million euros each remained unchanged.

Talanx sold the shares at 217 Swiss Francs ($225.45) apiece, a discount of 2.7 percent to Thursday’s market close, after offering them in a 217-223 euro range.

“We don’t view this transaction as negative, as it increases the free float,” a spokesman for Swiss Life said.

Last year, Talanx gained roughly 100 million euros on the sale of a 4.3 percent stake in Swiss Life.

In 2009, Talanx took a 9.3 stake in Swiss Life as part of a strategic cooperation with the Swiss insurer.

According to a person familiar with Talanx, the German insurer and Swiss Life had hoped to jointly develop products and combine sales efforts in several foreign countries, but they later realised they could not achieve initial goals in this respect.

Talanx said that Swiss Life will continue to remain an important sales partner for Talanx.