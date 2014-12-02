FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuka plans full takeover of Swisslog
December 2, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Kuka plans full takeover of Swisslog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German industrial robots maker Kuka said it was aiming for a full takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog after well over 80 percent of shares in the company were tendered in a public offer.

If Kuka holds more than 90 percent of Swisslog shares after the completion of the offer, it would squeeze out the remaining shareholders, Kuka said in a statement, adding that it would delist Swisslog after the squeeze out.

Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers Volkswagen and Daimler, said in September it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share in cash for Swisslog, or a total of 338 million Swiss francs (281 million euros). (1 euro = 1.2042 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by David Clarke)

