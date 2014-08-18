BRIEF-Swisslog secures major order for new distribution center from Varner

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swisslog Holding AG : * Secures major order for new distribution center from scandinavian fashion

retailer Varner * Says the value of the order amounts to approx. CHF 55 million * Says will act as general contractor for material handling elements of new

distribution center in Vänersborg, Sweden * Integration of the material handling systems is due to start in April 2015

and hand-over to customer is foreseen for summer 2016 * Source text - bit.ly/1p4y6kf * Further company coverage