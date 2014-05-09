FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swisspartners settles U.S. criminal tax probe
May 9, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swisspartners settles U.S. criminal tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - * U.S. says Swiss asset management firm swisspartners and affiliates agree to

resolve criminal tax investigation * U.S. says swisspartners investment network ag and three units enter

nonprosecution agreement, agree to pay $4.4 million * U.S. says defendants’ “extraordinary cooperation and self-reporting”

justified nonprosecution agreement * U.S. says swisspartners admitted it knew that some U.S. taxpayers were

maintaining undeclared foreign bank accounts with its help * U.S. says payment includes $3.5 million forfeited fees, $900,000 restitution

representing clients’ estimated unpaid taxes


