FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU clears HNA Group's purchase of Swissport
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 18, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

EU clears HNA Group's purchase of Swissport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had cleared the acquisition of the Swissport group of companies by China’s HNA Group, a deal expected to help the Swiss air cargo handler broaden its reach into Europe.

The Commission, the EU’s executive which rules on antitrust issues, said that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ activities do not overlap.

It also said that the merged entity would not be able to shut out competing suppliers of ground handling or cargo handling services because HNA Group only had a limited share of the demand for such services.

HNA Group, the owner of China’s Hainan Airlines, will pay 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for Zurich-based Swissport from European private equity firm PAI Partners. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.