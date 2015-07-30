FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PAI Partners to sell air cargo handler Swissport to China's HNA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

PAI Partners to sell air cargo handler Swissport to China's HNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - European private equity firm PAI Partners said it agreed to sell air cargo handler Swissport International Ltd to China’s HNA Group Co Ltd for 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion).

Reuters had earlier this month reported that HNA, the owner of China’s Hainan Airlines, was interested in buying Swissport.

The deal, which is expected to occur around the end of the year, marks PAI's exit from the ground handling and cargo services company it bought less than five years ago for 900 million Swiss francs. (bit.ly/1IrZnCf)

Swissport, which operates in 48 countries, generates operating revenue of 3 billion Swiss francs and handles 4.1 million tonnes of cargo a year, PAI said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.