CORRECTED-Swiss Re sees $300 million hit from Europe floods
July 8, 2013 / 5:22 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Swiss Re sees $300 million hit from Europe floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph, corrects upper figure to $4.5 billion from $4 billion)

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Reinsurance specialist Swiss Re said on Monday it estimates it made losses of approximately $300 million from widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe.

The Zurich-based reinsurer forecast total losses for the insurance industry of between $3.5 and $4.5 billion after severe floods swept through parts of Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia in June.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

