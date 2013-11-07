Swiss Re estimates losses of $100 mln from October storm

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re estimated its damage claims from storms in northern Europe to be about $100 million, finance chief George Quinn said on Thursday.

The hurricane-strength winds of the storm, known as “Christian”, swept across Europe in late October, killing more than a dozen people.

“It’s relatively early, so we have a relatively high degree of uncertainty around the loss, but we estimate it should be around $100 million for our share,” Quinn said in a call with journalists.

Earlier this week broker Willis Re said it estimated insurers will have to pay out up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in claims from “Christian”. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Louise Ireland)