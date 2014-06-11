FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re to buy HSBC's UK pensions business
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
June 11, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss Re to buy HSBC's UK pensions business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 400,000 individual and group pension and related annuity policies, as well as 4.2 billion pounds ($7.05 billion) in unit-linked assets from HSBC Life .

The deal, made through the reinsurer’s Admin Re unit, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2015, subject to regulatory approval, it said.

Swiss Re said it had also agreed to take on certain economic risks and rewards of the business from HSBC from January 1 2014 until the transaction is completed. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.