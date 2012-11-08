FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re beats Q3 views, may pay out special dividend
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 8, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Swiss Re beats Q3 views, may pay out special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Re beat third-quarter profit views on a big one-off gain from its sale of a U.S. unit, and said it would consider paying shareholders a special dividend if it cannot find ample opportunities to plow profits back into its business.

“If we are unable to find opportunities that meet our return expectations, we would look at further measures to return excess capital, such as a special dividend,” Swiss Re financial chief George Quinn said in a statement.

The Zurich-based reinsurer also said it was too early to make damage claim estimates from Hurricane Sandy, which roared ashore in the United States last week, killing at least 113 people, knocking out power to millions, ravaging seaside towns and inundating New York City’s streets and tunnels.

Swiss Re posted a $2.2 billion net profit for the quarter, compared with the average estimate of $1.4 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.