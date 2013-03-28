FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Swiss Re to receive $610 million in Berkshire settlement
March 28, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Swiss Re to receive $610 million in Berkshire settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Warren Buffett’s surname)

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said on Thursday it has settled a dispute with Berkshire Hathaway over a life retrocession agreement concluded in 2010 and will receive a $610 million payment from the company of U.S. investor Warren Buffett.

The Swiss reinsurer said the total protection provided by Berkshire will be reduced from $1.5 billion to $1.05 billion and that the deal is expected to provide it with an initial first-quarter gain of $100 million. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by David Goodman)

