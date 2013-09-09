FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re sees stable nat cat pricing rates in 2014
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Swiss Re sees stable nat cat pricing rates in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014 after a decline this year, while demand for nat cat cover will double by 2020 in high-growth markets.

The Swiss reinsurer, whose business is to help shoulder the risks faced by insurers in exchange for part of the profit, said its business model was not challenged by increased competition from alternative capital.

Reinsurers have seen their pricing power diminish and their relevance threatened as investment funds seeking higher yields have funnelled billions of dollars into “catastrophe bonds”, sold by insurers to share the risk they take on for natural disasters. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.