FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re says open to special dividend
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss Re says open to special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday net profit fell less than expected in the third quarter and it was open to a special dividend.

Net profit fell 50 percent to $1.1 billion, due to the one-off gain recorded in the prior-year quarter from the sale of Admin Re U.S. business.

“Further capital management measures such as a special dividend are possible but no decision will be made until we have finalised our year end results,” Swiss Re financial chief George Quinn said in a statement.

The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a net profit of $840 million in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.